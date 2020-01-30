Bond modified for school bus driver

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County magistrate has modified the bond of a school bus driver arrested earlier this month on DUI charges.

Susan Lipscomb, 58, of Charleston, was before Magistrate Joe Shelton for a hearing Thursday morning. Her bond was set at $100,000 after the Jan. 16 crash on Interstate 77 in Charleston that injured two students and another driver. She had to post 10 percent cash in order to get out of jail.

Shelton modified the terms to allow Lipscomb to post $100,000 property bond. He ruled she would be on home confinement if she’s able to post.

Lipscomb is charged with three counts of DUI causing bodily injury and one count of DUI with a minor in the vehicle, all misdemeanors. He’ll trial will take place in magistrate court.

She’s currently suspended from her job without pay. She’d been a bus driver for 15 years.

Charleston police have said they believe Lipscomb was high on drugs at the time of the crash.