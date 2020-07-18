Bolyard to become YMCA leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The YMCA of Kanawha Valley has a new leader.

The organization on Friday announced Sarah Bolyard will begin serving as president and chief executive officer on Aug. 3.

Bolyard most recently served as the West Virginia executive director for the American Heart Association. She was with the association for eight years.

“She is passionate about the mission of the Y, has a servant’s heart of leadership, empowers those who work with and around her, and has built incredibly strong relationships with so many community stakeholders and partners,” Board of Directors Chairman Ric Cavender said.

“We are confident that Sarah will provide the strong leadership and keen vision to guide the Y forward as it continues to be one of the major cornerstones of mission and service to our community, especially during this very unprecedented and unique time in which we find ourselves.”

Bolyard lives in Charleston with her husband Brian and son Willie.