Bolyard ready to move YMCA of Kanawha Valley forward in new role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sarah Bolyard has hit the ground running as president and CEO of YMCA of Kanawha Valley as many of her customers have done the same inside facilities.

Bolyard, who began August 3 in charge, appeared on Tuesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS to discuss her goals and the YMCA’s safe environment for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the YMCA at Hillcrest remains open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and on the weekend 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are going to be opening up basketball courts later this week,” Bolyard said. “You can do pickleball, you can do tennis, swimming and lap lanes open and they are for reserve. A lot of our fitness classes are up and running as well.”

She made the promise on 580-LIVE that the YMCA is a safe and clean environment to workout inside during the pandemic.

“We’ve got every other machine bagged and a lot of the equipment so folks can keep a safe space between each other. We’ve got a lot more sanitizing stations up and running, folks cleaning the machines and asking our members to wipe down after they use anything,” Bolyard said.

Bolyard most recently served as the West Virginia executive director for the American Heart Association. She was with the association for eight years.

She said she believes in the mission of the YMCA and that is what attracted her to the organization.

“We know that a healthy lifestyle and people being out and active really improves your overall quality of life. From your improvement in the workplace because healthier lifestyles improve your attendance at work and you’re less likely to get sick,” Bolyard said.

As for some of her goals, she wants to be more active in the community.

“We want to be present in our schools, helping with physical activity in the schools and working with our physical education teachers. We just need to have a great presence,” she said.

Bolyard lives in Charleston with her husband Brian and son Willie.