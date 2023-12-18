BOE’s White to run for ICA next year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Board of Education member Ryan White has announced his candidacy for the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

White, a Charleston attorney, who has been a school board member for 10 years, said his business background makes him well-suited for the state’s newest court.

“That’s what my primary practice area is,” White said during an appearance Monday on MetroNews “Talkline.” “I think that my practice area will be very good in helping the Court in issues that go before the Court.”

The ICA began accepting its first cases in the summer of 2022. The three-judge court is currently made up of Chief Judge Dan Greer and judges Tom Scarr and Charles Lorensen. Scarr’s seat is up for election next year and he’s said he will not seek the full 10-year term.

White said the current ICA is doing a great job moving cases along between lower courts and the state Supreme Court. He said he would also work to rule on the appeals as quickly has possible.

“I do think they are doing the best they can to make the right decision,” White said.

White said his school board experience in the state’s largest school district will also aid in his time on the bench if elected.

“People know that the decisions I make are fair and I do what’s best for the kids and I think it’s very important to bring that to the Court as well,” White said.

All judicial elections will take place during the May 2024 primary but there are no primaries in judicial races. The races are also non-partisan.

Charleston attorney Mychal Schulz has also announced his candidacy for the ICA.

“After more than three decades of litigating a wide variety of issues in West Virginia, I believe it’s time for me to use my experience and give back to the state I love,” Schulz said during an earlier appearance on “Talkline.” “The Intermediate Court of Appeals may be relatively new, but it already is providing a vital role in the administration of justice in West Virginia.

The candidate filing period begins in mid-January.