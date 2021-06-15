BOE releases statement in connection with abuse case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education issued a statement Monday night condemning alleged student abuse in a special needs classroom at Horace Mann Middle School.

The statement said the board acknowledged the acts and condemns the actions.

“We express our sincere empathy to the families of those students involved. What is needed here is action and we are pleased to see that action was taken and continues to be taken by the district, who is working with law enforcement and who is also taking these actions very seriously,” the statement said.

Charleston Police filed battery charges last month against teacher Anthony Wilson, 45, of Beckley, and aides Walter Pannell, 51, of Charleston, and Lillian Branham, 65, of Beckley, Criminal complaints allege the non-verbal students were grabbed, pushed and abused verbally. The charges are misdemeanors.

A civil lawsuit has been filed in connection with the alleged abuse. Lawyers have called on the board of education to release video of the classroom but the board has refused saying state code prohibits its release.