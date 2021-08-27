Body recovered in Beech Fork Lake

WAYNE, W.Va. — Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department say a drowning from Thursday evening at Beech Fork Lake appears to have been a tragic accident.

“It seems like he got out in the water past the buoy where it was deep and for whatever reason couldn’t swim and went under,” said Wayne County Chief Deputy James Ward.

The victim was 20 years old and drowned in the swimming area of the lake. Authorities have not released the man’s name. He’s originally from Mexico and his family still lives there and they were attempting to contact his next of kin.

Foul play is not suspected. A recovering team from the Wayne County Emergency Services successfully retrieved the victim’s body Thursday night not far from where he went under and drowned.