Body recovered from Kanawha River

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities are trying to learn more about a body recovered from the Kanawha River over the weekend.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, two men were fishing Sunday when they spotted the body floating near the Mountain Pie Company in Jefferson.

The body of the male has not been positively identified. The sheriff’s office said there is reason to believe it is the body of a missing person from Charleston.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.