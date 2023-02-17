Body of 11-week-old boy found in submerged vehicle in Fayette County floodwaters

PAX, W.Va. — The body of an 11-week-old boy swept away in floodwaters Friday morning in the Fayette County community of Pax was recovered at around 2:30 p.m.

There were a number of swift water rescue teams dispatched to Paint Creek Road after the mother reported her vehicle had been overcome by high water at just before 8:30 a.m.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the mother was so distraught that she had a difficult time telling authorities where the water overtook her.

“The infant was in the car and in a car seat. It’s my understanding the mother was trying to get the infant out of the seat,” Fridley told reporters after the body was recovered.

The sheriff said the mother misjudged the depth of the water and when she realized it was too deep it was too late.

“The area in which the vehicle was recovered, had areas with water as deep as 18 feet. Muddy water made visibility near zero, hindering first responders and their ability to search,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The swift water teams used sonar equipment in an attempt to find vehicle.

Fridley is requesting prayer for the family and first responders who were on the scene.

High water is expected to have an impact some communities into the weekend.

The National Weather Service extended the flood warning until 7 p.m. Friday as flooding caused by runoff continued. The rain stopped Friday morning but meteorologists said it would take several hours for the excessive rain to work its way through the drainage system.

The counties under the extended warning include Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan and Raleigh.