SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a body found in the Kanawha River earlier this month has been identified.

The man’s body that was recovered near South Charleston on March 5 has been identified as Kevin Erwin.

Deputies said Erwin had been reported as a missing person last November and his information was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

The investigation’s been turned over to the South Charleston Police Department.