SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man’s body found near the PetSmart in South Charleston over the weekend has been identified.

The South Charleston Police Department said Jack Lee Bays, 80, was found by the store Saturday evening at around 6:15 p.m.

Bays’ body has been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, but a cause of death has not been determined yet, according to investigators.