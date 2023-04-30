Body found in Kanawha River near Poca

POCA, W.Va. — A body was found in the Kanawha River Sunday morning in Putnam County near Poca.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, the body was found by a fisherman around 10:30 a.m. near the Raymond City Boat Ramp.

It’s suspected the body could’ve been in the river for many months. Eggleton said the person appears to be an adult. There has been no other information provided about the person.

Authorities spent approximately an hour recovering the body from the river, according to Sheriff Eggleton.