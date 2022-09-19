Body found in Kanawha River after excavator accident

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man.

According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.

The body was found Sunday night just before midnight near the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue in the Chesapeake area.

Medics from Kanawha County including Chesapeake police and fire and the Belle and Marmet fire departments responded to the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.