Body found in Cross Lanes was located in a freezer, sheriff’s office says

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — More details have been released about a body that was found in the past week in Cross Lanes.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the body found Friday was located in a freezer. Deputies were responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive when the body was found.

Detectives said the identity of the person found in the freezer has not been confirmed. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Charleston to determine a cause of death.

Additional details of the investigation have not been released.