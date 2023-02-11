Body found a week later in Gallipolis Ferry pond.

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — The body of a man who fell into a pond near the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been found. The Chief of the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the recovery Friday.

In a statement released after the recovery, the chief said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that a body has been recovered in a pond at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. While we had sincerely prayed for a different outcome, we hope the individual’s family and friends can now begin the healing process.”

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the man, a contractor, fell into the pond on Friday, February 3rd. His body was recovered exactly a week later.