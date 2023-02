CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A body was discovered Tuesday afternoon along a busy Charleston roadway.

A roadside trash pick-up crew spotted the body after just before 2 p.m. north on Greenbrier Street near where the road breaks off to head up to West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Authorities said the body was under a blanket not far from the guardrail.

Police closed one lane of Greenbrier Street as the investigation got underway.