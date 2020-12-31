Kanawha deputies investigate deaths of man, woman; suspect in custody

DAVIS CREEK, W.Va. — A man is in custody after a double murder in Kanawha County.

The man was taken into custody a few hours after sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of a man and woman Thursday morning in a house near Kanawha State Forest in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies were answering a call about a disturbance in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive when they discovered the bodies. Reports indicate police found the front door of the house open when they arrived.

The man in custody is believed to have lived at the residence.

No further investigation has been released.