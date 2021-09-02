Boats, sports cars and scholarships: Winners announced in Round 2 of vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keira Smith has been busy beginning her junior year at George Washington High School in Charleston preparing for what’s next in her academic career and searching for scholarships.

Smith won’t have to search any longer as she was awarded on Thursday with a full-ride college scholarship to anywhere in West Virginia as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice and his pet Babydog, along with Smith’s family and classmates surprised her in the parking lot of George Washington with the prize.

“It’s going to help a lot. It’s just so crazy to be able to have this,” she told the media.

“This is really crazy. It’s really nice to be able to have this scholarship.”

Smith said had been looking for help with attaining scholarships for gymnastics in college, wanting to continue her competition. She said West Virginia University would be a top choice of schools at the moment.

She said that she got her first vaccine dose towards the end of the 2020-21 school year and encouraged others to get the shot.

Other full-ride college scholarship winners announced on Thursday included Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling and Caleb Stewart of Flemington.

Justice was on the road on Thursday giving away more prizes including a 2021 BMW M240i coupe. He gave the keys to the sports car to Beth Eaves of Branchland in Lincoln County outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

Standing next to Eaves, Matthew Hill of Huntington was presented the keys to a Bennington pontoon boat, complete with a 50hp Yamaha High Thrust outboard motor and an accompanying trailer. Hill works as a parole officer with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – was presented the keys to a Bennington pontoon boat.

Other prize winners for Round 2 of the giveaways include:

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill

Round 2 is scheduled to last until October 3. The deadline to enter for the next lottery is Sept. 5 and the drawing will be Sept. 7.