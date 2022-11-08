Board members weigh in on next school calendar in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are three proposed calendars for next school year for Kanawha County Schools and the pros and cons of each one were discussed Monday afternoon.

The Kanawha County Board of Education held its first public meeting on the 2023-24 academic calendar at its headquarters on Elizabeth St. All three of the proposed calendars published have classes starting Monday, Aug. 21.

Much of the debate from board members and superintendent Tom Williams centered around the week of Thanksgiving.

Options 1 and 3 give the school system the week of Thanksgiving off. That is not the case in the current school year and Tracy White, the president of the board said it worries her.

“I am concerned about bus drivers and staff. Not necessarily the kids because they are going to take off regardless. We already don’t have enough subs, we already don’t have enough bus drivers. I’m very concerned about what is going to happen Thanksgiving week,” White said.

Later in the meeting, board member Ric Cavender responded about having classes during Thanksgiving week.

“I get your concern about the Thanksgiving break issue but I don’t want to base too much of my decision on how many students are not going to show up because we didn’t give them the full week,” he said.

Option 2 lists off days as the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving itself and the day after. Option 2 also has the first semester ending Friday, Dec. 22 before winter break. Options 1 and have the first semester ending after winter break – Friday, Jan. 12.

Board member Becky Jones Jordon said she prefers when a semester ends before Christmas break.

“I don’t have a high school child anymore like I did for so many years. But I know I didn’t like my student having to study over the Christmas break and work on reports. That’s how it usually is,” she said.

Classes would end May 28 in Options 1 and 3. Classes would end May 23 under Option 2.

A second public hearing on the calendar is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. The board will be able to vote on a calendar at that meeting.

You can email calendar suggestions to [email protected]