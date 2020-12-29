Bloom remembers late judge King as friend, mentor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Louis H. “Duke” Bloom will miss Charles “Charlie” E. King, Jr., not only as a fellow judge but as a mentor and friend.

King, a Kanawha County Circuit Judge, died Monday at the age of 73. Bloom was elected to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Kanawha County, in 2000 and re-elected in 2008, serving with King for two decades.

“Not only was he (King) my friend but when I first went on the bench, he helped make the transition from being a lawyer to a judge,” Bloom told 580-WCHS.

Charlie King

“He gave me inspiration and all kinds of assistance and I’ll be forever grateful. His memory will truly be a blessing.”

King became a Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1973 and was elected as the Prosecuting Attorney in 1984. He was first elected as Circuit judge in 1988. He served as the Chief Judge on several occasions, including the majority of 2020.

Bloom began his legal career with the Charleston firm of Preiser and Wilson before establishing his own firm, Bloom Law Offices, in 1985.

He called King a cornerstone of the Kanawha judiciary system and the true epitome of a public figure and servant for the Kanawha County community.

“He was an aggressive and excellent prosecutor. He was an even better judge, very even and well-received by everybody who was in his court and well respected by everybody that attended his court,” Bloom said.

Members of the state Supreme Court also extended their sympathies to King’s family on Monday.

“Judge King was a giant in the legal community and such a respected judge on the bench by those who appeared before him in court,” said Justice Evan Jenkins, who will be the court’s next chief justice. “We are so saddened by this news and want his family to know just how much he was respected for his years of public service.”

Bloom said the county and the state will miss King. The Kanawha County Judicial Annex is draped in black after his passing.

“Charlie had a heart of gold and cared about people immensely. He truly was the kind of guy where if he was your friend, he would give you the shirt off his back,” he said.

Story by Jake Flatley