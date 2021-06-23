Blood drive in honor of state delegate’s son set for Thursday at state Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The recent death of the son of Del. Danielle Walker will be the focus of a Red Cross blood drive Thursday at the state capitol.

The drive is in honor of Demetry Walker who died this month of leukemia. He would have been 24 Thursday.

Del. Walker, D-Monongalia, lost her son on June 10.

“He was born a fighter and has blessed each of us with a little fight,” Walker said. “He studied, led and cared for so many beyond my grasp.”

The Red Cross will be set up right outside the House Chamber from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, the same day the legislature will be conducting a special session.

Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said Demetry Walker was kept alive by blood transfusions and wanted to give back.

“I think one of his wishes was to pay back the Red Cross that was providing him with these blood transfusions that were keeping him alive during these couple of weeks,” Pushkin said Wednesday on 580 WCHS’s 580-Live show.

Pushkin said Walker wanted to give back five times of what he received.

“I think we can do it,” Pushkin said.

Demetry Walker had recently completed the adult learning LPN program at MTech. He was also helping organize a blood drive scheduled for July in Morgantown.

Appointments aren’t required for Thursday’s capitol blood drive but are encouraged. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Alexa device.

The Red Cross has been experiencing blood supply shortages across the region.

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to wear a mask. Those are who are not fully vaccinated are required to mask up and practice social distancing.

Thursday’s special session is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.