Black powder explosion injures 2

CABIN CREEK, W.Va. — Two Kanawha County residents are recovering after mishandling a black powder rifle.

According to Kanawha County Deputies the victims, a 24-year old male and 31-year old female were found at a gas station in the Cabin Creek area asking for help. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the female had been shot in the hand.

Deputies say the incident occurred in the Acme area of the county. Investigators said the pair had not only mishandled the black powder weapon, but also had used improper ammunition. The mistake caused the weapon to misfire and explode.

Deputies continue their investigation, but say at this point no criminal charges are being filed. The two victims are hospitalized at the Charleston Area Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.