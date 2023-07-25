Bird scooters have landed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Motorized scooters from Bird have landed in the capital city.

The motorized scooters were rolled out into downtown Charleston and some communities Monday. Charleston City Council approved an agreement with Bird during a meeting in mid-May.

“I welcome Bird to Charleston and am glad that community members have a new and fun way to get around. Residents and visitors will now have a way to get to local shops, restaurants, and tourist destinations without having to drive a car,” said Councilmember Emmett Pepper. “This is a healthier and more environmentally friendly way to explore our city.”

The scooters can be found downtown, as well as on Charleston’s East End, West Side, and in Kanawha City.

Bird placed the scooters in areas they think will be most beneficial for riders to get around town. Austin Marshburn, Head of City and University Partnerships at Bird congratulated the city on allowing them to place their scooters to create another avenue for residents to get wherever they need to go.

“We applaud the City of Charleston for their commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly and reliable transportation options to residents and visitors,” said Mashburn.

This is another option that people wanted to have, especially those staying downtown, Pepper said.

“We’re gonna find that people staying in our hotels are going to find them very useful at getting them from the hotel to restaurants or maybe even to the capital,” said Pepper.

The most important aspect though from Councilmember Pepper with the arrival of the Bird scooters is to make sure everyone is aware of the rules of operating the scooters, and that everyone stays safe and alert when riding them in or around the city.

“It’s important that drivers are aware that people are going to be riding the scooters on the street,” he said. “It’s also important that scooter riders are cautious of drivers and pedestrians as well.”

The motorized scooters are not allowed to be operated:

On a road with a speed limit higher than 30 mph;

On sidewalks;

On roadways, paths, or other surface that is closed to bicycle traffic;

With any passengers (in addition to the operator);

By anyone under the age of 16 years of age; Bird only permits operators 18 years of age or older;

While carrying anything that prevents the operator from keeping at least one hand on the handlebars;

While attached to any other vehicle on the road; and

While in an impaired state, as defined in W. Va. Code § 17C-5-2.

Riders are also not permitted to leave a scooter lying on its side on any sidewalk or in a way that it’s blocking pedestrian traffic.

Bird also offers different features and benefits to Charleston riders including:

Community Pricing : Bird’s inclusive Community Pricing Program offers a 50 percent discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to [email protected].

: Bird’s inclusive Community Pricing Program offers a 50 percent discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to [email protected]. Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel : Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to [email protected]. Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day.

: Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to [email protected]. Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day. Community Mode: Anyone with a Bird account can report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the in-app Bird map. When a report is submitted, someone is assigned to correct the issue.

According to Pepper, the city has also set a 150-scooter limit.