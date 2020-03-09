Bill would classify 911 operators as first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Among the bills set to go to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk is legislation classifying 911 operators as first responders.

House Bill 4123 would put emergency telephone workers in the same category as police officers and firefighters.

Johnny Rutherford, director of Kanawha County Metro 911, said the measure recognizes the role 911 operators play in addressing emergencies.

“We’re there with the deputy sheriff at 3 o’clock in the morning out on a lonely road by himself. We’re the connection to other units to get him some help,” he said.

Rutherford added 911 employees answer thousands of calls a year, but often do not know what happens to the people who are subject of the calls.

“With police, fire and EMS, you know what happens to those people. A lot of times, the dispatchers will receive a call fo a heart attack or someone in dire need of help, and we never know the outcome of that call,” he said.

Legislators passed the bill Saturday, the final day of the regular legislative session.