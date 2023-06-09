Bike rack covers honor late Charleston resident and dedicated gardener

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bike rack barricade covers in Charleston honor the memory of a longtime resident and passionate gardener.

The Kanawha Garden Club presented the covers to the City of Charleston Friday. They are dedicated to Sandy Thomas.

Thomas passed away at her home on August 28, 2022. While traveling, she had seen similar bike rack barricade covers and had introduced the idea to the Kanawha Garden Club before she passed. The club then raised funds to purchase the covers that honor her memory.

“Sandy loved Charleston and its people,” said Council Member Becky Ceperley. “Even when her health was declining, she was still working to make her city beautiful.”

Thomas was a former president of the Kanawha Garden Club and also served on the Garden Club of America’s Executive Board.

“Sandy was instrumental in all levels of the Garden Club,” Susan Shumate said. “Her leadership and vision will be missed.”

Thomas graduated from Marshall University with an accounting degree. She had a successful 40-year career as a CPA in Charleston.

She served on many different boards including the Board of Governors for Marshall University. Thomas was the Chair of the CAMC Foundation, President of the Fund for the Arts, and was on the boards of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Clay Center, Maier Foundation and Kanawha County Public Library.