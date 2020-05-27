Bids opened for Oakwood Road/Corridor G project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways will review three bids opened Wednesday on a project that will change traffic patterns on busy Corridor G in Charleston.

Mountaineer Contractors, Inc. of Kingwood submitted the apparent low bid of $5.8 million for the Oakwood Road intersection project.

The project eliminates left-hand turns on both sides of the Oakwood Road intersection with Corridor G. Instead, restricted crossing U-turn, or “R Cut” intersections will be constructed southbound near Lawndale Lane and northbound near Hickory Road. The project also includes a lengthening of the right turn lane unto Lucado Road.

The DOH said the project will relieve traffic congestion that extends from MacCorkle Avenue to Emerald Road. The work is scheduled to begin next spring.

Other bidders on the contract include A.L.L. Construction at roughly $6 million and Orders Construction, Inc. at approximately $6.8 million.

The DOH said at a meeting last December that it planned to spend about $4.7 million on the project.