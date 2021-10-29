Bid awarded for rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue section

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kingwood contracting company has received the contract to rebuild a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. placed the lowest bid of $10 million to rebuild the section from 33rd Street to 40th Street in Kanawha City. Two other firms placed bids.

The state Division of Highways awarded the contract for this project and 16 others during an Oct. 19 bid letting. The project will be funded through the Roads to Prosperity program.

Rebuilding the seven-block section is expected to take about two years to complete.