Bicyclist struck and killed near St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A bike rider is dead after an accident in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Deputies say Robert Chester Eugene Hensley, 47, of Amandaville, was struck around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night as he tried to cross U.S. Route 60. The collision happened in the West Side community just west of St. Albans.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation. He was not under the influence. Deputies said speed and other factors remain under investigation.

The investigation had the road closed for much of the night. It reopened Friday around 3 a.m.

It’s the second time this week a person was killed when struck by a car in Kanawha County. Earlier this week a pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing motorist as the victim attempted to cross U.S. Route 60 near Belle on foot.