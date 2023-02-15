BHE partners with YWCA on new equity and inclusion center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thanks to a 6-figure investment from the BHE Foundation, YWCA Charleston started construction on its new Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion Tuesday.

BHE Renewables and BHE GT&S have partnered with YWCA on building the new center. Once completed, the new center will hold discussions, activities and celebrations to “help bridge the gap on issues of racism.”

“This investment in our community enables us to offer a safe space to facilitate important community conversations and moves us forward in our mission to eliminate racism,” said Jennifer Goddard, CEO for YWCA Charleston. “We are thankful for BHE Foundation’s generosity to help realize this mission.”

YWCA says their mission is “eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”

The BHE Foundation has made it their mission to invest in CARES initiatives, which better serve the community.

“The services that will be provided and conversations that will be fostered at this facility will strengthen the communities we’re so proud to be a part of,” said BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp.

The center, which is expected to open later this year, is located at 412 Elizabeth Street in Charleston.