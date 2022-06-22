Best Virginia, Herd That highlight Charleston regional in TBT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There is a potential matchup between Best Virginia and Herd That in the 2022 TBT.

It was announced Wednesday that the Charleston Region will consist of 8 teams, with Best Virginia as a one seed and Herd That as a four seed. The Charleston Region will kick off July 24th at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The two teams will have to win their first game in the tournament to face each other.

Former Marshall standout and Herd That Jon Elmore said the potential matchup is great for the state.

“I think it would be awesome with Marshall and WVU fans getting together, they both love each other a lot. It’s exciting because of that rivalry but we all train together and play each other overseas so, we have those relationships but there is a little extra incentive to play a little bit harder against each other.” Elmore said.

Marshall and WVU have not played basketball against each other since 2018 and the two alumni teams have not faced each other in the TBT.

President and CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Tim Brady said the tournament and potential matchup between Marshall and WVU alumni teams will do great business for Charleston.

“This brought an $8 million impact to the city last year and we are looking for similar numbers this year but if we get that second-round matchup, ticket sales will be great, restaurants will be packed, and it will be a really fun weekend in the city of Charleston,” Brady said.

Best Virginia is also bringing in a familiar face to WVU fans as former WVU standout and Milwaukee Bucks Jevon Carter will help coach this year’s team.

Best Virginia player Tanner McGrew said bringing in Jevon Carter to coach will help tremendously.

“He will be great for us. He’s a great basketball mind and he’s played basketball at the highest level. He’s been around superstars and he will bring a different flavor of the game that we might not get from the other coaching staff. I think it will all come together and he’ll be a great contribution for us.

The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament consisting of former professional and college players. The Winner of the tournament will take home $1 million.

Best Virginia will play eight-seed Virginia Dream and Herd That will play five-seed Founding Fathers.

Story by Chayce Matheny