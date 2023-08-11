Berry Hills theft under investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in connection taking credit cards out of a vehicle parked at Berry Hills Country Club near Charleston.

The man took $50 and several credit cards left in the vehicle Wednesday evening.

Deputies said it appears the man tried to get into several vehicles.

A woman was with him and deputies said they tried to purchase a $500 gift card with the stolen credit card at the nearby Ashton Kroger but the transaction didn’t work..

Deputies have released a photo that shows the man wearing a white long sleeve shirt, white shorts, white shoes and white hat. He also had on a face mask. The woman also had a fask mask. She was dressed in a black long-sleeve shirt, black shoes and pink hat.