Beloved statue found and returned to Dairywinkle

Campbell’s Creek, W.Va. — A prized possession for the Dairy Winkle owner has been returned.

Kanawha County Deputies said a tip led them to finding the infamous “Wienerman” statue Thursday morning.

The tip led deputies to the 200 block of Gap View Drive where they found the statue+ undamaged.

The statue had been stolen following the fire that overtook the restaurant last week.

Dairy Winkle owner Kerry “Paco” Ellison said the statue, which is valued at $1,000, is a cherished novelty of the business.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is active for the suspect for theft and breaking and entering into the restaurant.