Belle Chemical Company partners with local graphic design class to launch kids’ coloring books

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Elementary school students will now be getting a better, more visual way to learn about the process of local chemical manufacturing.

Belle Chemical Company partnered with the Graphic Design Class of Carver Career and Technical Education Center to design and develop their first kids’ coloring book, “The Things We Make.”

Operations Manager at Belle Chemical Company, Alica Hunt said they focus on partnering with local and regional schools for many different educational purposes. She said this project was started after they saw a need to teach young children about how their chemical plant works in a fun and informative way, and believes it will be a beneficial learning tool for elementary-age students.

“I think it will be a fun way for them to learn about STEM and what we do as a chemicals plant,” Hunt said, adding that the coloring book will also help reach the community at large, and bring more information about the plant to them.

“It is just a way to get Belle Chemicals name out there and what we produce, and what our chemicals go into,” Hunt added.

She said it will also include a page full of safety tips for parents and students, and instructions on what what to do during a shelter-in-place order.

Belle Chemical reached out to the graphic design class at the technical center in August of last year, and they have been working with clients at the company to design the book ever since.

Each of the 15 students in the graphic design class were given a whole page in the coloring book to design themselves, meeting regularly with the clients at Belle so they can provide the students with feedback on what they wanted, and making any necessary corrections.

The class met with members of Belle Chemical Wednesday at Dunbar Printing to watch the final step of their creative process in action– the printing of the coloring books.

Graphic Design Instructor at Carver Career and Technical, Denise Dodson said the project was beneficial to her simulated workplace program, and it gave her students an opportunity to work with clients in a real-world setting, allowing them to gain an understanding about the process involved in a graphic design agency environment.

“I think the students perception of how things are printed have totally been changed today, because, they’re actually seeing their designs be printed and the whole process coming together for a final book,” said Dodson.

A senior graphic design student at Carver, Abigail Brant said she is interested in possibly pursuing a career in the art industry one day and values learning everything she can about the graphic design process. She said it was an enlightening experience to see the project come to life.

“I think it’s really exciting, it’s cool to see how many copies it actually is, but I think it will be even cooler to have the actual book there,” Brant said.

Brant said she never expected to take on a project like it when she started at Carver two years ago, and despite it being somewhat intimidating, she enjoyed the experience of working with real professionals.

“I was nervous, kind of worried like what about Belle Chemical Company might think, how many corrections we would need to make, because it’s a big project to get everyone in the classroom to get it all together,” added Brant.

Dodson said her students efforts and talent were showcased in the project, and she said it was a valuable learning experience for them to undertake.

“I think this group of students have been extremely talented, and being seniors, I think this has been a very good experience for them,” Dodson said.

Those involved in the project plan to host an outdoor classroom next week at Kanawha County 4-H camp where they will distribute the coloring books to elementary school students in the area.