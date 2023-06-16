Belle Chemical awards $3,000 in scholarship money to six students pursuing STEM careers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Six Kanawha County students, including five hailing from Riverside High School, are on the receiving end of scholarships from Belle Chemical Company.

Belle Chemical Company honored the scholarship recipients at its second annual scholarship banquet Thursday at J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works.

The annual Belle Scholarship Program awards six $500 scholarships to students planning on pursuing STEM-related degrees at an accredited college or university.

Belle Chemical is thrilled to double the number of students receiving awards at this year’s scholarship banquet,” said Alicha Hunt, operations manager at Belle Chemical. “In our second year executing the Belle Scholarship Program, we were excited to receive 23 applications, select six phenomenal students and award the full $3,000 in scholarship funds. We hope to continue to see the number of applicants increase each year.”

Eligible recipients are graduating high school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students. They are chosen by Belle Chemical’s scholarship selection committee. The committee is made up of five community members/partners who serve on the company’s community advisory panel.

Heather Henson, with Belle Chemical, said these students are well deserving of the scholarship because of their academic success and community and school involvement.

“These seniors have worked so hard, and they deserve this scholarship to enable them to do STEM careers which studies show is the future,” Henson said.

Henson said other requirements for the students to receive the scholarship were a written essay, some teacher feedback, and they have to be pursuing a STEM-related degree.

The 2023 Belle Chemical scholarship recipients:

Taylor Dankmyer from Charleston, WV (Riverside High School) will attend Marshall University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry. Taylor’s goal is to work toward becoming a Nurse Anesthetist.

Baylee Dearth from Charleston, WV (Riverside High School) will attend Marshall University with intent to pursue a career in Medical Imaging. With post-graduation plans of specializing in OB/GYN sonography, Baylee plans to work in a private practice performing Obstetrical and Gynecological ultrasounds.

Ryan Gilmore from Belle, WV (Riverside High School) will attend West Virginia University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology with a Minor in Sports and Exercise Psychology. Ryan plans to attend Medical School to become a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon.

Emily Johnson from Glasgow, WV, (Riverside High School) will attend West Virginia University to major in Environmental Soil and Water. Emily’s plan is to have a career connected to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Hayden Lane from St. Albans, WV (St. Albans High School) will attend West Virginia University pursuing a degree in civil engineering. His goal is to eventually own an engineering firm.

Kennedy Perry from Charleston, WV (Riverside High School) will attend West Virginia University to major in Chemistry. Kennedy plans to attend medical school and become a doctor.

The lone scholarship winner from St. Albans, Hayden Lane, says there’s plenty of opportunities in STEM, a field he’s loved being involved with since a young age.

“I applied for this scholarship in hopes of helping myself further my education,” said Lane. “There’s opportunities to better the community through the STEM field.”

The 2023 valedictorian graduated from St. Albans with a 4.66 GPA. He qualified as state finalist for the West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Challenge as just a freshman.

The Belle Chemical scholarship program for 2024 recipients will open in January 2024.

For more information, visit https://bellechemco.com/scholarship-program.