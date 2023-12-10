Beckley Police treating overnight shooting as homicide investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Beckley Police are looking into a Sunday shooting as a homicide after the victim was killed.

Officers responded to the shooting on Clyde Street in Beckley early Sunday morning at approximately 1:20 a.m. They arrived to find one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

EMS attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim, identified as Traysouan Robertson, 20, of Beckley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating the case as a homicide. More information will be released as it becomes available.