Beckley police search for suspect in parking lot shooting death; one person in custody

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A woman is in custody and police are looking for the shooter in connection with a murder that took place in Beckley Wednesday night.

Latoya Carter

According to Beckley police, Troy Williams, 39, of Summers County, was shot outside the Pet Supplies Plus in the Cranberry Creek Shopping Center at just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Williams later died at a hospital.

Police have arrested Latoya Monique Carter, 24, of Charleston, and charged her with being an accessory to the murder. Charleston police took Carter into custody early Thursday morning.

Authorities said they’ve recovered what they believe to be the suspect’s vehicle.