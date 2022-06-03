Beckley police search for Charleston man in connection with shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Police are looking for a Charleston man following a Thursday evening shooting in Beckley.

Beckley police have charged Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, of Charleston. They allege Miller shot a 26-year-old man in the chest at an apartment located on Hargrove Street. The shooting happened at just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Miller is charged with malicious wounding, three counts of wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about where Miller may be is asked to call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips App.