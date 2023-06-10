Beckley car club to hold candlelight vigil for Sgt. Cory Maynard

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A candlelight vigil will be held in Raleigh County in memory of the recently fallen West Virginia State Trooper, Sergeant Cory Maynard.

The vigil is being hosted by a Beckley organization, Shade Tree Car Club as they not only memorialize Sgt. Maynard but show support for his family, friends and collogues he leaves behind, and law enforcement officers in general.

“It’s such a tragedy and the community needs to show support for our police and our first responders, because every single day that they leave their home and their family, they don’t know if they’re coming back or not,” Vice President of Shade Tree Car Club, Stephanie French tells MetroNews.

Maynard, 37, was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Matewan area of Mingo County on Friday, June 2. Funeral services were held for him on Wednesday, June 7 in Delbarton.

“With the times that we live in, you know, we really, really need to show them the support and the love that they need,” French said.

The candlelight vigil will be held this Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Raleigh County Courthouse. A pastor will be speaking as well as music provided by a local singer. Candles will also be provided.

While this is the first time the group has been host to a vigil, French said they are more than a car club in many ways, as every event they host sponsors a charity organization.

“Shade Tree Car Club is not just a car club”, said French. “Without our community we wouldn’t have a car club and we have a wonderful community, which is why we give all of our proceeds to the charities in our area to give back to the community that builds us.”

Some of the organizations and groups they’ve donated to include St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, local hospice houses, parks and food drives.