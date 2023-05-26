Beat the heat with local pools opening this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County and the city of Charleston responding to warmer temperatures with opening up local pools and splash pads for residents

The City of Charleston announced Saturday, May 27 is the opening day for pools and splash pads across the city. The Kanawha County Commission also announced Thursday that county pools will be opening up soon.

The county’s three pools, located at Coonskin Park, Shawnee Sports Complex and Pioneer Park are undergoing routine maintenance. Crews said they are confident that the pools will be ready for swimmers soon.

Pioneer Park pool is expected to open on its regularly scheduled date of June 6. On June 10 is when Kanawha County Parks and Recreation expects Coonskin pool to open.

The Kanawha County Commission will update the public on when Shawnee pool will open.

As for the city pools, The Kanawha City Community Center, North Charleston Recreation Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, and Cato Park will all be open at the following hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Magic Island Splashpad and East End Community Park (Dixie Street) will each be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 pm.

City of Charleston pool facilities will be regularly closed on Mondays for maintenance, except for Memorial Day Monday, May 29.