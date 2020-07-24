Band and Majorette Festival canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Gazette-Mail Band and Majorette Festival will not be taking place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kanawha County Schools on Thursday said bands have been unable to prepare for the event because of limitations on practices; groups with a maximum of 10 students are allowed outside for a limited amount of time.

Another factor in the decision was the delay to the school year. Classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 8, which would give bands only two weeks to prepare for the event.

The event is traditionally held at Laidley Field in Charleston.