Bancroft firefighter expected to make full recovery after Thursday evening injuries

POCA, W.Va. — The Poca Fire Department said Friday it was a firefighter from the Bancroft Volunteer Department that was injured while fighting an outdoor blaze near the Raymond City Boat Ramp Thursday evening.

A fire department Facebook post said the firefighter “slipped over a small cliff and fell approx 4 feet onto a very steep hillside, sliding another 20 feet into a tree causing non life threatening injuries.”

Poca and other fire department responded to the hillside fire at around 5 p.m. Thursday across from the Raymond City Boat Ramp.

The Poca Fire Department said other crews on the scene helped contain the fire while they used rope rescue techniques to reach the injured firefighter. Putnam EMS, Nitro Fire Department and St Albans Fire Department assistance in the rescue.

The scene was cleared by 10:30 p.m.