Ballard sworn in as new circuit judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kenneth Ballard was sworn in Monday as a circuit judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Ballard to the position following the retirement of Tod Kaufman on March 31. Ballard most recently served as a family court judge, in which he was first elected in 2008 and again in 2016. He also previously served as president of the Family Court Judges Association and Kanawha County Juvenile Drug Court Judge.

Ballard is an alumnus of Marshall University and the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law.