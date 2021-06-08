Ballard files paperwork to run for Kanawha County Circuit Court seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Ken Ballard filed paperwork Tuesday to run for the seat he was appointed to serve in April.

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Ballard to the bench on April 26. Ballard had 11 years of experience as a family court judge prior to his appointment.

Ballard will serve the remaining term of former Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman. Ballard will be on the May 2022 ballot.

He is an alumnus of Marshall University and the David A. Clarke School of Law at the University of the District of Columbia. He resides in Charleston with his wife Allison and three children.