Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships donates to more than 250 schools for student needs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 250 schools in the southern portion of West Virginia are receiving funds from the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships to help students in need.

On Tuesday in Charleston, the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with 261 schools and the United Ways of West Virginia to set up ‘virtual pantries’ at the schools.

Over $300,000 was donated from the Ball Family to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students. Shawn Ball, the President of Ball Toyota said they worked with the state Department of Education and Communities in Schools to identify schools.

“I hear about the need all the time. A lot of people do not realize that a lot of the money that they thought the schools were getting is not used for this. There is really not a designated fund for the teachers, principals and guidance counselors to use,” Ball told the media.

Schools, ranging from elementary to high schools, received a minimum of $1,000 on Tuesday. Some schools, depending on region, received a $1,200 or $1,300 check.

The ‘virtual pantry’ will work by students using a QR code to access the call for help. Ball said there will also be a suggestion box idea for students without phones. He said this will allow students to put in a request on their own in case they are embarrassed to in front of others, and it allows the schools to balance a pantry better.

“We want to be able to gather information from the kids that need things and then have administrators and teachers go get the things for the kids,” Ball said.

West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee was on hand Tuesday as he received a gift of $50,000 for West Virginia University Institute of Technology. Marshall University President Brad Smith spoke as well and the university received a $30,000 gift.

First Lady Cathy Justice and Deputy Superintendent of West Virginia Schools Michele Blatt also spoke during the announcement. Dozens of teachers, staff and administrators from the schools were in attendance.