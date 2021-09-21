Bailey remembered at funeral service, celebration of life

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Councilmember John Kennedy Bailey was remembered and laid to rest on Tuesday.

Family and friends gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston for visitation and a funeral service, six days after he died unexpectedly when a tree fell on his car while he was driving.

John Bailey

Rev. William C. Myers, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, led the service and said Bailey’s love for Charleston and West Virginia showed every day.

“He loved West Virginia. We wanted all of his family and friends to love West Virginia too. He did everything he could to make Charleston and the state even better,” Myers said.

Bailey was elected to the Charleston City Council in 2018 as an at-large member, and served as chairman of the Environment and Recycling Committee and member of the Ordinance and Rules Committee.

Charleston City Council remembered Bailey’s service with a resolution on Monday night. The resolution noted Bailey’s legal experience and focus on improving Charleston, was placed at Bailey’s desk in the council chamber.

Bailey, a Fairmont native, graduated from Yale University at worked for U.S. Rep. Nick Rahall on Capitol Hill. He later attended the West Virginia University College of Law and worked for the Goodwin and Goodwin law firm, the state Supreme Court and James F. Humphreys & Associates L.C. before starting his own firm in 2006.

Bailey’s sister, Anne, spoke during the service. She said his service to the community was like no other and he will be remembered for much more.

“John did a lot of really good stuff and was really, really smart. But that wasn’t who he was to us. He’s our big brother, he’s the one we relayed on,” she said emotionally.

Hundreds of people tuned into the service virtually on Zoom. A private interment service took place at Charleston’s Springhill Cemetery.

A celebration of Bailey will be held at the Red Carpet Lounge at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Myers said the best way to remember Bailey is to live life the way he would want you to.

“If John were standing with us today, I feel certain he would tell us to grab a beet tonight, take in a baseball game this week and make time in our schedule for our kids’ games and recitals,” Myers said.