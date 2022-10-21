Bad crash closes I-79 south in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Interstate 79 southbound in Kanawha County is expected to be closed for several hours after a bad two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near the 13 mile-marker which is between Clendenin and Elkview. Authorities said a northbound vehicle came across the median and slammed into a southbound vehicle.

Two people in the crash were ejected and a third was trapped in the wreckage.

Authorities said southbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Clendenin where motorists can take Route 119 south to Elkview.