Backpack Buddy Packing Day set for Saturday in Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Over 3,000 boxes of food and educational items will be packaged on Saturday for distribution to children in need this summer in Putnam, Kanawha and Clay counties.

BackpackBuddy.Org will be hosting the 10th Annual Putnam County Backpack Buddy Community Packing Day starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.

The boxes go out for distribution via the US Mail throughout the summer to over 1,100 at-risk students, five times over the summer months.

Doug Erwin, the Program Leader for BackpackBuddy.org told 580-WCHS the mailing of these boxes is what has made the program so successful.

“We ensure that we have 100 percent participation from kids who sign up. We’ve taken out the issue surrounding $4.50 gas, a vehicle that might not be available, or parents are working,” he said.

He said more than 70,000 food items have been purchased for the packing event Saturday. Erwin added volunteers are welcome to come help pack and the Marshall University cheerleaders and mascot ‘Marco’ will be there.

Erwin said BackpackBuddy.Org works with the local school systems to identify students who need these boxes during the three months away from the classroom.

“Throughout the first nine years, we’ve shipped over 30,000 boxes of support to over 10,000 kids from 5,000 different families,” he said.

Erwin’s program will hold a similar event in Boone County next weekend at the Madison Civic Center to help students in that area.