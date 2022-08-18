Backpack Attack returns Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual Backpack Attack is back and offering local students opportunities to receive school supplies for the upcoming school year.

WRVZ-FM (“98.7 The Beat”) has held the event for the last 15 years. Thursday’s event will take place at WVRC Media’s office located at 1111 Virginia St. E, Charleston, WV 25301.

“Can you believe it, man? Fifteen years, we’ve been giving backpacks loaded down with school supplies, and we’re excited,” radio host Woody Woods said on “580 Live,” a program broadcasted on sister station WCHS-AM.

Woods said part of Thursday’s event will focus on encouraging the kids ahead of the new school year.

“Some of these kids think we’re superstars. We’re really not, but they think we’re superstars,” he said. “They get to come and talk with us and come and hang out with us, and we get to encourage them.”

Workers have spent this week packing 500 backpacks for the children.

“I’m talking about paper, pens, scissors, blue boxes, glue, rulers, headphones,” Woods said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff in there.”

One child will also receive a PlayStation 5.

“It has to go to a kid,” Woods emphasized.

The Backpack Attack will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday. The line can begin forming at 3 p.m.