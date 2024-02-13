Babydog to undergo ACL surgery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Veterinarians are weighing in on dog ACL issues as Gov. Jim Justice’s English Bulldog heads into surgery Tuesday.

The governor said his pet Babydog will be undergoing ACL surgery on one of her knees Tuesday at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Babydog, who turned 4 in October, is facing challenges with both of her hind knees.

.@BabydogJustice will undergo ACL surgery today. We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the thoughts and prayers of everyone who loves Babydog as much as we do. We ask for your continued prayers for her successful surgery and speedy recovery. — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) February 13, 2024

Dr. Allen McNeal with Cross Lanes Veterinary Hospital said a torn ACL is the most common orthopedic condition they see in all kinds of dogs.

“It is usually a middle-aged or older dog. Any decrease in lameness and sudden pain that doesn’t go away in a few weeks should be evaluated by your veterinarian,” he said. “The breeds that we see it in most commonly are the labrador, the Pitbull, English Bulldogs are in the top ten.”

Justice said he often feeds Babydog chicken nuggets. McNeal said obesity and other factors could lead to knee problems.

“The known cause are genetics and hormonal changes associated with growth. Propagating causes are obesity and poor muscle tone and that leads to arthritis,” he said.

After Tuesday’s procedure, Babydog will undergo a second surgery for her other knee in the next 2-4 months.

McNeal said it takes dogs who’ve had ACL surgery to fully recover in about 2-3 months.

West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman and Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) issued a statement Tuesday to extend his best wishes to Babydog ahead of her surgery.

“As Democrats, we believe that the power of community and compassion extend beyond political lines, especially in times of personal challenge. It’s important to remember that, despite our political differences, we are united in our humanity and compassion. We hope for a swift and complete recovery for Baby Dog and look forward to seeing her back at the Governor’s side soon,” Pushkin stated.

Babydog has become a become a familiar face in the governor’s office and at public events. The governor said he’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

“It’s heartbreaking to see Babydog in pain,” Justice said in a Monday statement. “We’re hopeful these surgeries will provide her with the relief she needs to get back on the road with me meeting West Virginians and snacking on chicken nuggets.”