AWOL truck driver listed as missing person

FRAME, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have identified the man they believe wrecked a lumber truck Thursday near Frame.

Authorities are looking for Carlos Bonifaciomunoz, 39, who they say may be injured from the wreck and confused about where he is.

Bonifaciomunoz “contacted a family member in New Jersey who advised that he was allegedly on Spencer Road in the Cotton, WV., area,” the department said.

The sheriff’s department has officially listed him as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C.M. Hill at 304-357-0169 or 9-1-1.