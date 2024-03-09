AWOL truck driver listed as missing person

Posted by on in

FRAME, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have identified the man they believe wrecked a lumber truck Thursday near Frame.

Carlos Bonifaciomunoz

Authorities are looking for Carlos Bonifaciomunoz, 39, who they say may be injured from the wreck and confused about where he is.

Bonifaciomunoz “contacted a family member in New Jersey who advised that he was allegedly on Spencer Road in the Cotton, WV., area,” the department said.

The sheriff’s department has officially listed him as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C.M. Hill at 304-357-0169 or 9-1-1.