Avoid scams with these tools from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division wants to alert residents of tax collection and fraud scams happening in West Virginia.

The division has outsourced “Past Due Personal Property Tax Bills,” a collection company based out of North Carolina. The company is allegedly reaching out to residents with past due taxes either by mail or over the phone. They will identify themselves as “Government Recovery Services.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents how to protect themselves from these scams by reminding them to take these extra precautions: