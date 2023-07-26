Avoid scams with these tools from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division wants to alert residents of tax collection and fraud scams happening in West Virginia.
The division has outsourced “Past Due Personal Property Tax Bills,” a collection company based out of North Carolina. The company is allegedly reaching out to residents with past due taxes either by mail or over the phone. They will identify themselves as “Government Recovery Services.”
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents how to protect themselves from these scams by reminding them to take these extra precautions:
- Verify your past due amount. Visit the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office website (kanawhasheriff.us) and select “Pay Taxes” to search for tax bills.
- Contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Tax Division directly to verify anything that sounds suspicious at 304-357-0210.
- Collectors will never request for you to pay with Gift Cards. Do not fall for this common scam.
- Collectors should remain friendly and not become hostile towards you for asking questions. If a phone collector becomes aggressive, hang-up and contact the Tax Office.
- Collection correspondence or phone calls where someone is trying to identify themselves as a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff (i.e., Sgt. Smith, Capt. John Doe, Deputy Smith) should be considered a scam. Scammers often use real deputy’s names and/or “spoof” telephone numbers that match our phone numbers. If this type of scam occurs, contact law enforcement and report the scam attempt immediately at 304-357-0169.